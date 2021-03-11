Burakovsky recorded an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Burakovsky set up Brandon Saad at 1:23 of the first period. The helper gave Burakovsky a three-game point streak, during which he has a goal and two assists. The winger is up to 15 points, 38 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 21 appearances overall.