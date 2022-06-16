Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1.

The Avalanche couldn't cash in on the leftovers of a power play to begin overtime, but they kept the pressure up. Burakovsky struck 1:23 into the extra session to stake them to a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals. This was his first goal since Game 4 of the first round, and he's been limited to six points through 11 playoff contests. The 27-year-old has added 11 shots on net and a plus-2 rating while mainly playing in a middle-six role.