Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: No-go against Buffalo
Burakovsky (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Sabres, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Burakovsky was on the ice for practice in a non-contact jersey Tuesday, so he should be ready to return sooner rather than later, but he'll have to wait for Friday's clash with Carolina for his next opportunity to do so. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season with the Avalanche following five years with the Capitals, having already set new career highs in goals (20) and assists (25) through just 57 games.
