Burakovsky (upper body) isn't expected to make the trip to Chicago for Friday's clash with the Blackhawks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Burakovsky suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers and will miss at least one game as a result. The 24-year-old Austrian has been having a breakout season, racking up 11 goals and 21 points through 24 games, so fantasy owners will want to keep a close eye on his status heading into Saturday's home game against Chicago.