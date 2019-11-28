Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Not expected to play Friday
Burakovsky (upper body) isn't expected to make the trip to Chicago for Friday's clash with the Blackhawks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Burakovsky suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers and will miss at least one game as a result. The 24-year-old Austrian has been having a breakout season, racking up 11 goals and 21 points through 24 games, so fantasy owners will want to keep a close eye on his status heading into Saturday's home game against Chicago.
