Burakovsky (upper body) will miss Saturday's home contest versus the Blackhawks, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Burakovsky will sit for a second consecutive game, but the Avalanche will benefit from Mikko Rantanen's return. Rantanen has been out since Oct. 21, dealing with a lower-body injury. As for Burakovsky, the 24-year-old isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury and will be afforded three days rest before Colorado's next game. The Avalanche face Toronto on Wednesday.