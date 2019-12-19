Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Notches 13th goal
Burakovsky scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Chicago.
Burakovsky registered an unassisted tally midway through the second period to give the Avalanche a 3-1 lead. It was the 13th goal of the season for the 24-year-old, who never topped 17 goals in his five seasons with Washington.
