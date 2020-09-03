Burakovsky had an assist and a team-leading five shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Burakovsky earned the secondary helper on Mikko Rantanen's third-period tally. The 25-year-old Burakovsky was playing on the top line as Gabriel Landeskog was used sparingly in the third period due to an apparent leg injury. In his last four games, Burakovsky has three goals, four helpers, 12 shots and a plus-6 rating. He's capable of filling in on the top line if Landeskog is deemed unfit to play prior to Friday's Game 7.