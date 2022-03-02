Burakovsky scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Burakovsky set up a Devon Toews goal in the second period and scored the game-winner in the third. The 27-year-old Burakovsky is on a four-game point streak, during which he has three goals and three assists. Head coach Jared Bednar has gotten a bit more flexible with his top six -- Burakovsky has seen more time on the top line at times in recent contests, though he tends to move around the lineup in games. The winger has 17 tallies, 42 points, 98 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 52 appearances.