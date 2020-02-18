Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Opens scoring on power play
Burakovsky scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Burakovsky put the Avalanche ahead 1-0 at 4:49 of the first period. The winger now has 19 goals, 44 points (11 with a man advantage), 97 shots and a plus-10 rating in 55 games. With Mikko Rantanen suffering an upper-body injury Monday, Burakovsky could be relied upon even more down the stretch this season.
