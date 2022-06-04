Burakovsky (lower body) is not participating in warmups and won't play in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Oilers, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Burakovsky will miss a second straight game with the injury he suffered in Tuesday's series opener. With the winger out, the Avalanche will keep Alex Newhook in the lineup in a third-line role. Burakovsky's next chance to play will be Monday's Game 4.