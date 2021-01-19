Burakovsky will miss Tuesday's matchup with the Kings after suffering an upper-body injury, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

Burakovsky's absence could create issues for the Avs' power play considering he has tallied two goals and one assist with the man advantage in two games this year. Without Burakovsky, Colorado will likely insert Joonas Donskoi into a top-six role while Valeri Nichushkin could link up with the No. 2 power-play unit.