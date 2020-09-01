Burakovsky scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Burakovsky scored the second of five first-period tallies, and added an assist on Mikko Rantanen's marker. In the second period, Burakovsky provided an insurance tally to answer a push from the Stars. The 25-year-old winger has found a groove with three goals, three helpers and a plus-6 rating over his last three games. Burakovsky saw some time on Nathan MacKinnon's line Monday -- he'll have a boost in fantasy value if he sticks there for Wednesday's Game 6.