Burakovsky collected two assists in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Moving down in the lineup seems to have sparked Burakovsky -- he's produced three assists in four games. Prior to this recent run of success, he'd managed just a single point over 10 contests. As long as he's got a spot on Colorado's power-play unit, Burakovsky's fantasy value will hold up. However, his owners desperately need him to rediscover his early-season form. Now with 27 points, he needs 12 more to set a new career high.