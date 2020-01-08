Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Pair of tallies in loss
Burakovsky collected two assists in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Moving down in the lineup seems to have sparked Burakovsky -- he's produced three assists in four games. Prior to this recent run of success, he'd managed just a single point over 10 contests. As long as he's got a spot on Colorado's power-play unit, Burakovsky's fantasy value will hold up. However, his owners desperately need him to rediscover his early-season form. Now with 27 points, he needs 12 more to set a new career high.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Helps out on power play•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: On pace for career highs•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Notches 13th goal•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Churns out assist•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Back in action Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Could return Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.