Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Picks up man-advantage helper
Burakovsky produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Burakovsky set up Joonas Donskoi for the Avalanche's first goal in the game. The change of scenery this year has served Burakovsky well, as he has nine points and 22 shots through 11 games. His career high is 38 points in 2015-16 with the Capitals, but he's tracking to shatter that mark as a member of a highly talented top-six for the Avs.
