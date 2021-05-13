Burakovsky notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Burakovsky has made sure to finish the regular season on a high note. He has a seven-game point streak with four tallies and six assists in that span. The 26-year-old winger is up to 42 points, 96 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 52 appearances as a middle-six option for the Avalanche.