Burakovsky finished with a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Buffalo.

Since Jan. 7, Burakovsky is averaging the third-most points per game in the NHL (1.75). His four-point night versus the Sabres comes on the heels of three consecutive two-point performances, meaning Burakovsky is as hot as it gets in fantasy at the moment. Also, four more points move him up to 39 for the season, surpassing the 24-year-old's previous career high of 38 points.