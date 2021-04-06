Burakovsky collected a goal and an assist with one shot in Monday's 5-4 win over Minnesota.

Burakovsky gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead just 89 seconds into the second period, jumping on a loose puck after Minnesota goaltender Cam Talbot failed to glove a point shot. Burakovsky also assisted on a Brandon Saad goal later in the frame for his second multi-point effort in the last four games. The 25-year-old Burakovsky has nine goals and 14 assists in 34 contests on the year.