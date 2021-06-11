Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

It was too little, too late for the Avalanche, as Burakovsky's first and only goal of the 2021 playoffs was the last of their season. He added three assists, 10 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 10 playoff contests. The 26-year-old winger should return to a middle-six role heading into 2021-22.