Burakovsky notched an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Burakovsky set up Brandon Saad's third-period insurance tally. The helper was Burakovsky's first point in three playoff outings. The 26-year-old winger had 19 goals and 44 points in 53 regular-season games, but he can be a bit streaky. He'll fill a middle-six role during the postseason.