Burakovsky (upper body) skated 13:16 and notched a hit and a shot on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Burakovsky missed three games, but neither he nor his Avalanche teammates could do much versus John Gibson and the Ducks on Sunday. The 25-year-old Burakovsky should continue to work in the middle six and on the second power-play unit as he gets back up to game speed.