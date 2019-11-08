Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Thursday's 9-4 win over Nashville.

Burakovsky's even-strength goal seven minutes into the second period put the Avs up 5-3 and help up as the game-winner. The 24-year-old is enjoying life in his first season in the Rockies, tallying five goals and 12 points through his first 16 games. His career-high of 38 points, which he achieved with Washington in 2015-16, appears to be in jeopardy.