Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Racks up three points in romp
Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Thursday's 9-4 win over Nashville.
Burakovsky's even-strength goal seven minutes into the second period put the Avs up 5-3 and help up as the game-winner. The 24-year-old is enjoying life in his first season in the Rockies, tallying five goals and 12 points through his first 16 games. His career-high of 38 points, which he achieved with Washington in 2015-16, appears to be in jeopardy.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Picks up man-advantage helper•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Continues fast start•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Assist against former team•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: OT hero Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: First goal with new team•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Helper in Avs debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.