Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

Burakovsky notched his 20th goal of the season in the second period. He also set up Nathan MacKinnon's third-period marker. Burakovsky has picked up two goals and four helpers during his four-game point streak, which mostly coincides with a move back up to the top line. The winger has 53 points, 127 shots on net and a plus-15 rating in 69 appearances this season, almost exclusively serving in a top-six role.