Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Ready to roll
Burakovsky (illness) will rejoin the lineup Friday versus the Hurricanes, Avs play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.
Burakovsky was considered a true game-time call for the tilt but will rejoin the lineup after a pair of nights off due to illness. He will skate on the top line alongside Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon and should retake a spot on the top power-play unit as well.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: GTD Friday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Will travel with team•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: No-go against Buffalo•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Joins 20-goal club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.