Burakovsky (illness) will rejoin the lineup Friday versus the Hurricanes, Avs play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Burakovsky was considered a true game-time call for the tilt but will rejoin the lineup after a pair of nights off due to illness. He will skate on the top line alongside Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon and should retake a spot on the top power-play unit as well.