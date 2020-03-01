Play

Head coach Jared Bednar said Burakovsky missed Saturday's contest versus the Predators with a lower-body injury, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

It was initially believed that Burakovsky was out with an illness, but Bednar clarified things in his post-game interview. Burakovsky can be considered day-to-day for now. The Avalanche are back in action Monday in Detroit.

