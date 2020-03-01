Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Reason for absence explained
Head coach Jared Bednar said Burakovsky missed Saturday's contest versus the Predators with a lower-body injury, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
It was initially believed that Burakovsky was out with an illness, but Bednar clarified things in his post-game interview. Burakovsky can be considered day-to-day for now. The Avalanche are back in action Monday in Detroit.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Surprise scratch Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Ready to roll•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: GTD on Friday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Will travel with team•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: No-go against Buffalo•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.