Burakovsky scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 4.

Burakovsky opened the scoring just 1:56 into the game. He then helped out on goals by Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin in the third period. The three points accounted for Burakovsky's first scoring contributions in the playoffs. He's added four shots on net, five hits and a plus-3 rating from a middle-six role across four contests.