Burakovsky had a goal and an assist with two shots in Wednesday's 4-0 round-robin win over Dallas.

Burakovsky closed the book on the scoring in this one when he sent a long wrister through traffic early in the third period. He also picked up the secondary assist on a Joonas Donskoi goal late in the opening frame. The 25-year-old enjoyed his first 20-goal campaign as an NHLer in 2019-20 despite appearing in only 58 games.