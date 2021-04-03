Burakovsky posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Burakovsky earned the secondary assist on Brandon Saad's tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Burakovsky has three points in his last two games after snapping a four-game drought. The second-line winger is up to 23 points (seven on the power play), 62 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 33 contests. He's a solid scorer, but there's not much in the way of non-scoring production on his stat line.