Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Remains out Monday
Burakovsky (lower body) is not expected to suit up for Monday's contest in Los Angeles.
Burakovsky will miss his sixth straight game and eighth in Colorado's last nine games. There's still not a clear timetable for the 25-year-old's return. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Rangers.
