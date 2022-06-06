Burakovsky (lower body) will suit up Monday against the Oilers, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Burakovsky missed Games 2 and 3 but he's back in a top-six role as the Avalanche aim for a sweep of the Oilers. The 27-year-old winger has five points in nine postseason appearances.
