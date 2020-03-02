Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Ruled out Monday
Burakovsky (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Burakovsky has played in just one of the club's previous four contests due to various ailments. The winger has been racking up points prior to his recent stints on the shelf, as he notched seven goals and 10 helpers in his previous 14 outings. With the Austrian unavailable, Valeri Nichushkin figures to get a look on the top line.
