Burakovsky tallied a pair of goals on two shots in a 9-3 win over the Coyotes on Wednesday.
Burakovsky potted his eighth and ninth goals of the season, the latter closing out the scoring in the third period. The 25-year-old had gone his previous four games without a point, and he hadn't lit the lamp in his last seven. Burakovsky has 22 points in 32 games on the year.
