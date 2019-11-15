Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Shines in lopsided loss
Burakovsky scored both his team's goals in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.
Despite the loss, Thursday's game saw Burakovsky log a season-high 18:50 of ice time. Burakovsky's sixth and seventh goals of the season offered little resistance to Edmonton's offensive onslaught. Following his two-goal performance, the 24-year-old winger has seven goals and 14 points this season, in 19 games.
