Burakovsky (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against San Jose, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Burakovsky will miss his fifth straight game while tending to the lower-body injury, meaning his next chance to suit up is in Monday's game against Los Angeles. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a career-best year with the Avalanche, racking up 45 points across 58 appearances this season.