Play

Burakovsky (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against San Jose, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Burakovsky will miss his fifth straight game while tending to the lower-body injury, meaning his next chance to suit up is in Monday's game against Los Angeles. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a career-best year with the Avalanche, racking up 45 points across 58 appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories