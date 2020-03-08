Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Sitting out Sunday
Burakovsky (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against San Jose, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Burakovsky will miss his fifth straight game while tending to the lower-body injury, meaning his next chance to suit up is in Monday's game against Los Angeles. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a career-best year with the Avalanche, racking up 45 points across 58 appearances this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Will miss more time•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Ruled out Monday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Reason for absence explained•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Surprise scratch Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Ready to roll•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: GTD on Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.