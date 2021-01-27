Burakovsky posted two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.
Burakovsky showed a little chemistry with Brandon Saad, as the former assisted on both of the latter's goals Tuesday. The multi-point effort gave Burakovsky two goals, three helpers, six shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in four appearances. These were also the 25-year-old's first points of the year at even strength, which is a promising sign for future production.
