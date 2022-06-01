Burakovsky logged an assist in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Burakovsky was last on the Avalanche with 8:21 of ice time, though he missed part of the third period after taking a hit that briefly sent him to the locker room. The 27-year-old has assists in each of the last two games after he was a healthy scratch for two contests. Overall, he's at five points, eight shots on net and a plus-2 rating in nine playoff outings, a slump that's seen him slip down to a third-line assignment.