Burakovsky scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Burakovsky scored at 6:04 of the third period to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead. It was his first point since Jan. 30, and it snapped an eight-game goal drought for the winger. Burakovsky worked on the third line in Friday's contest with the return of Brandon Saad (personal). The 26-year-old Burakovsky has four goals, nine points, 23 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 14 outings. His five shots on goal Friday were the most he's had in a game this season.