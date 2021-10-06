Burakovsky scored two goals on four shots with one hit over 16:36 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 preseason loss to the Golden Knights.
Burakovsky sniped a pair of markers in his preseason debut. He's expected to be part of the second line with Nazem Kadri and J.T. Compher. The 26-year-old Austrian should also skate on one of the power-play units; 14 of his 44 points in 2020 came on the man-advantage unit.
