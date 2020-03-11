Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Spotted in non-contact jersey
Burakovsky (upper body) was spotted in a non-contact jersey prior to Wednesday's practice, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Burakovsky is scheduled for his seventh straight absence Wednesday and can be ruled out until he at least graduates to full participation in practice. Martin Kaut was recalled Wednesday and will presumably draw into the forward group against the Rangers.
