Burakovsky is in doubt for Game 5 against the Coyotes on Wednesday after blocking a shot in Game 4, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Burakovsky appeared to take a puck to his foot when blocking the shot, though the team didn't provide any specifics regarding the nature of his injury. In seven postseason contests, the winger registered three goals, three helpers and seven shots. If the Austrian misses any time, Tyson Jost or Valeri Nichushkin figures to jump up to the second line.