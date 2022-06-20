Burakovsky (undisclosed) was labeled day-to-day by coach Jared Bednar ahead of Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Burakovsky is expected to join the team in Tampa Bay but won't be ready in time to suit up for Game 3 after picking up an injury in Game 2 on Saturday. When healthy, the 27-year-old winger has been rolling offensively in his previous five contests with two goals, one assist and six shots. Without Burakovsky in the lineup, Arrturi Lehkonen figures to move into a second-line role.