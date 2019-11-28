Burakovsky didn't complete Wednesday's game versus the Oilers due to an upper-body injury, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Coach Jared Bednar didn't have any information regarding how the injury occurred or how long Burakovsky will be out. The winger had four shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in 13:40 before the injury. With 21 points in 24 appearances, Burakovsky's production will be hard to replace, although Mikko Rantanen (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday.