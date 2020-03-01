Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Surprise scratch Saturday
Burakovsky (illness) won't play in Saturday's game versus Nashville, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Burakovsky will sit which comes as a bit of a surprise considering he played Friday. That said, with it being an illness, the winger shouldn't miss too much time and will hope to return to game action Monday when Colorado visits the Red Wings.
