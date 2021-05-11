Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Burakovsky tallied at 7:04 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. The 26-year-old has been excellent lately with four goals and five assists in a six-game point streak. The winger is up to 18 tallies, 41 points, 93 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 51 contests overall.