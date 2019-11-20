Burakovsky scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Burakovsky is enjoying his cameo on the first line with Mikko Rantanen (lower body) out. Tuesday marked Burakovsky's third straight two-point game. He has six goals and three helpers over his last six contests. For the year, the 24-year-old is up to 10 goals and 18 points through 21 contests.