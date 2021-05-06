Burakovsky scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Burakovsky gave the Avalanche a short-lived 2-0 lead at 18:18 of the second period. The 26-year-old winger continues to put up solid offense in a middle-six role. He has nine points in his last eight outings. Burakovsky has produced 17 tallies, 36 points, 87 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 48 contests overall.