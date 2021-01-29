Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Burakovsky was responsible for the Avalanche's second goal, with assists from Nazem Kadri and Brandon Saad. That trio is the team's second line, and they combined for six points over the final 10:05 of the game. Burakovsky is up to three tallies, three helpers, nine shots on net and a plus-1 rating through five appearances this season.