Burakovsky notched two assists and two shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.
Burakovsky factored in on the first two goals for the Avalanche. The 26-year-old has three points in the last two games after going without a point in the previous seven. He's up to 11 points in 15 outings this year. Burakovsky has added 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in a middle-six role.
