Burakovsky picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

The 26-year-old was in on goals in the first and second periods, but the Avs offense went cold in the third. Burakovsky has been on a roll with seven goals and 11 points through his last 11 games, and on the season he has 14 goals and 31 points through 42 contests.