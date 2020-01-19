Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Two points against Blues
Burakovsky scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.
His second-period tally proved to be the game-winner for the Avs. Burakovsky is having a solid first season with Colorado, scoring 14 goals and 31 points through 45 games -- a pace that should allow him to shatter the career-high 17 goals and 38 points he posted in 2015-16 with the Caps.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Assist on opening goal•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Can't find scoresheet Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Good to go against Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Adds another helper•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Pair of tallies in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.