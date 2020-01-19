Burakovsky scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

His second-period tally proved to be the game-winner for the Avs. Burakovsky is having a solid first season with Colorado, scoring 14 goals and 31 points through 45 games -- a pace that should allow him to shatter the career-high 17 goals and 38 points he posted in 2015-16 with the Caps.