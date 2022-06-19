Burakovsky (undisclosed) will need further evaluation after leaving Saturday's Game 2 versus the Lightning in the second period, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Burakovsky did some damage before he left, scoring a goal on two shots and adding a power-play helper in 7:51 of ice time. The winger missed two games with a lower-body injury in the Western Conference Finals, but it's unclear if this is an aggravation of that injury or a new issue altogether. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's Game 3 in Tampa.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Nets game-winner in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Returning for Game 4•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Out of action again in Game 3•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Snags assist Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Grabs helper in return to lineup•