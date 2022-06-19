Burakovsky (undisclosed) will need further evaluation after leaving Saturday's Game 2 versus the Lightning in the second period, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Burakovsky did some damage before he left, scoring a goal on two shots and adding a power-play helper in 7:51 of ice time. The winger missed two games with a lower-body injury in the Western Conference Finals, but it's unclear if this is an aggravation of that injury or a new issue altogether. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's Game 3 in Tampa.